Tom Hanks Reveals The Unique Christmas Gift He Gets From Tom Cruise Every Year

Tom Hanks recently shared one of his favorite Christmas gifts that he gets each and every year from the one and only Tom Cruise.

Hanks appeared on the YouTube show Mythical Kitchen to detail his ultimate “last meal,” which included french toast, an In-N-Out burger, and a white chocolate coconut bundt cake from action star Tom Cruise.

“This cake is so great. You can really only have it once a year,” Hanks explained to host Josh Scherer. “Which works out perfectly because I don’t order it. It arrives as a gift at Christmas.”

“Now, I’m gonna drop a name now, and I don’t want you to go berserk but, this is a big name. Not everybody gets this white chocolate coconut bundt cake. This is a Christmas gift that we get every year from Tom Cruise,” he said.

Hanks explained that the cake is highly anticipated by his staff every year at his production studio.

“Now, what’s interesting is the folks now at the office, the Playtone World headquarters around — starting about Thanksgiving, they start eyeing the, you know, what mail has come in today. You know, is the big box coming in? Are we getting what is essentially being called the Tom Cruise cake? Because this is just off the scale, fantastic,” Hanks said.

Hanks said the staff tries to ration the cake as time goes on.

“As time goes by, we realize these, the days are numbered on the survival of this cake. So everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices, you know, and it’s a mathematical proof that you just keep cutting everything in half. You will never run out of Tom Cruise’s cake,” said Hanks, adding that his family gets just as excited for the cake as well.

Watch above via Mythical Kitchen.

