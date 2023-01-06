Tom Hanks Weighs In On Hollywood Nepotism, Compares it to Owning a Plumbing Company: ‘Look, This is a Family Business’

Tom Hanks has officially weighed in on the Hollywood nepotism controversy.

The topic came into the national discussion after New York Magazine published a scathing article outlining how “nepotism babies” have come to dominate the entertainment industry, thanks to their famous parents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks discussed the topic during an interview with The Sun for his upcoming film, A Man Called Otto.

The film, which was released in December, features Hank’s son Truman Hanks playing a younger version of his father’s character. Hank’s wife Rita Wilson produced the film and worked on the soundtrack.

During the interview, Hanks said, “Look, this is the family business. This is what — this is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what our — all of our kids grew up in.”

“We have four kids. They’re all very creative. They’re all involved in some brand of storytelling. And if we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran, you know, the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just, you know, inventory at the end of the year,” Hanks explained.

Hanks insisted that despite having a famous name, the work has to speak for itself.

“The thing that doesn’t change, no matter what happens, no matter who — what your last name is, is whether it works or not. I mean, that goes — that’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to try to tell a fresh story or create something that is — has a beginning and a middle of an end,” he said.

“Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We — we have to do — we have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience. And that’s a much bigger, bigger task than worrying about whether anybody’s going to like, you know, try to scathe us or not,” Hanks concluded.

Watch via The Sun Showbiz.

