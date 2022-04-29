Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple Charts.

Taking the number one spot is Will Be Wild. This 8-part series covers the events leading up to the January 6th insurrection, interviewing people from across party lines to understand how America moves forward.

Will Be Wild is followed by Morbid: A True Crime Story, Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, and Sympathy Pains.

Notable mentions include The Megyn Kelly Show which climbed to number 44 this week.

Check out the full list below:

