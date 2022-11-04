Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Break in True Crime Podcast Case

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Dethroning Rachel Maddow’s podcast from the top spot is If Books Could Kill hosted by Michael Hobbes & Peter Shamshiri.

The show will take a deep dive into books that became “airport” bestsellers and why some didn’t live up to the expectation.

Following If Books Could Kill is Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, The Daily, Dateline NBC, and Culpable.

Culpable, which lands at number 5 on the list, just launched its second season and hosts Dennis Cooper and Jessica Noll are diving into another cold case.

This season focuses on the death of 22-year-old Brittany Stykes who was shot and killed in 2013 while driving down the highway in Ohio. After a decade, her murder is still unsolved.

Another notable true crime show takes the number 9 spot on the list, Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders.

The show covers the 2017 case from Delphi, Indiana of two young teenage girls who were found murdered. Abigail Williams and Liberty German had gone missing while out on a local trail, during a day off from school. All that was known of their killer was an eerie image taken of the alleged assailant, with one of the victims phones, and a voice recording of a man’s voice instructing the girls down a hill.

The podcast has gained new popularity since last week as a break in the case was finally made. Indiana police charged local resident Richard Allen with the crimes.

There is little public information known about how the police focused in on Allen as a suspect because the entire case is under a rare court-ordered seal.

Check out the full list below:

