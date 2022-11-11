Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: ‘Daily Show’ Spin-Off Rises to the Top

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot on the chart this week is Murder & Magnolias from NBC News.

Hosted by Keith Morrison, this podcast is just one of many under Morrison’s belt for the company.

The show follows the story of a Charleston, South Carolina couple targeted by a hit man in 2013. A random traffic stop would foil the plot and reveal a web of lies and secrecy within a marriage.

Following Murder & Magnolias are If Books Could Kill, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, The Daily, and Dateline NBC.

If Books Could Kill remained in the top five this week, hosted by Michael Hobbes and Peter Shamshiri.

The show takes a deep dive into books that became “airport” bestsellers and why some didn’t live up to the expectation. This week, they questioned Malcolm Gladwell’s bestseller Outliers and the complexities behind his famous 10,000 hour rule.

Coming in at number three is Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, a retrospective commentary on the popular reality show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

The show is hosted by Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. This week the podcast skyrocketed to the top five after they welcomed fellow alum Lauren Conrad onto the show to talk about her experiences.

A notable mention taking the number 10 spot is Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy, which provided a breath of fresh air amidst this week’s heavy midterm content.

Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper hosts the six-part podcast where he questions the strangest MAGA conspiracies.

The first episode, which debuted Wednesday, unpacked the “JFK is still alive” conspiracy that is popular amongst some QANON followers.

Check out the full list below:

