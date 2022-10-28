Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Lex Fridman and Kanye West Face-off

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Remaining in the number one spot for the third week in a row is Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.

The new podcast from MSNBC star Rachel Maddow aims to bring to light various moments in history where extremism has reared its ugly head. The show appears to be gaining popularity ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Following Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is Dateline NBC, The Daily, <em>Crime Junkie, and Morbid.

A notable mention in the top 50 is the Lex Fridman podcast coming in at number 34.

Fridman recently interviewed Kanye West, which has seen the podcast rise in popularity.

The episode made headlines after Fridman and West went head to head over the host asking him, “Is there somebody in your life that you trust enough to call you out on your bullshit.”

“What’s my bullshit?” West asked.

Fridman eventually conveyed to West that he wanted to be someone the rapper could trust and confide in, to which West responded “I don’t fucking trust you.”

Check out the full list below:

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com