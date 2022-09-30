Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: ‘On With Kara Swisher’ Debuts in the Top Ten

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week is Internal Affairs, the newest series from Dateline.

The show follows an investigation in Northern Colorado as police hunt for a costumed killer that leads the department to uncover a deadly romantic affair.

Following Internal Affairs is All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Straight Up with Stassi, The Daily, Dateline NBC.

Straight Up with Stassi is the other new podcast breaching the top five. The weekly show features reality star Stassi Schroeder Clark from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules talking about life and addressing her two-year break from podcasting.

A notable mention is a new podcast from journalist Kara Swisher produced by Vox Media’s New York Magazine.

On with Kara Swisher is Swisher’s latest work since leaving The New York Times in search of plotting her own course.

Back in June, Swisher spoke with Bloomberg about leaving the Times and rejoining Vox media.

“I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” Swisher said in an interview. “I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

With two episodes released, Swisher has brought on big-name guests including Chris Cuomo and Hillary Clinton.

Check out the full list below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com