Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Rachel Maddow’s ‘Ultra’ Climbs to #1

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week is Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.

The new podcast from the MSNBC host has only released its trailer with the first two episodes of the show set to release on October 10th.

It will cover a deep dive into American extremism and particularly the politicians who have been accused of leading the ideology.

Following Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, The Daily, and Morbid.

A notable mention in the top 50 chart is The TryPod hosted by members of the YouTube group The Try Guys including Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld.

The group has been in the news after parting ways with one of their members, Ned Fulmer, after it was revealed he had been having an affair with one of the show’s producers.

Their episode addressing the situation titled ok, lets talk about it. has moved the podcast from number 134 to 26.

The Try Guys elaborated that in light of the recent events their podcast and YouTube channel will be undergoing some changes in the future by removing Fulmer from future videos and switching focus to personal projects of their own.

