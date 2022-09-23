Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: ‘Serial’ Surges Following Release of Adnan Syed

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the number one spot this week is Serial.

The show has seen a resurgence since the subject of its first season, Adnan Syed, was released from prison.

In 2014, the podcast went viral for its coverage of the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old high school student.

Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, was convicted of her murder in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. The podcast, hosted by Sarah Koenig detailed the case and opened the door to the idea that there was more to the story than what was revealed to the public. Syed has always maintained his innocence.

On Monday, it was announced that Syed would be released from prison after 23 years. The prosecutors of the case said, “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction.”

Following Serial is The Daily, Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers, Dateline NBC, and Morbid.

The new podcast that has breached the top five is Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers. Hosted by the popular Tik Toker Elyse Myers who currently boasts over 5.5 million followers on the platform.

She launched the trailer for her show this week and says the podcast will be centered on funny interviews with friends, comedians, and creators talking about life’s challenges.

Check out the full list below:

