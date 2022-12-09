Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: True Crime Reigns Supreme in 2022

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the number one spot is Undetermined.

The podcast takes cases in which the cause of death for the victim has been listed as undetermined and attempts to find answers. The show begins with the 2019 case of Jessica Easterly Durning.

Durning went missing from her New Orleans home; her body was found days later, just two and a half blocks away. Her death was classified as undetermined, but due to evidence of foul play, her friends and family believe someone played a role in her suspicious disappearance.

Journalist Jessica Noll and former Detective Todd McComas track through the case in an attempt to leave no stone unturned.

Following Undetermined is Crime Junkie, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, Huberman Lab, and Murder & Magnolias.

A show that’s recently cracked the top five is Huberman Lab. Hosted by Dr. Andrew Huberman a Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford, the podcast has quickly become the number one podcast under the “Health & Fitness” category.

It appears that Apple podcast listeners feel inspired to jumpstart the new year with better habits and a new outlook on what it means to be healthy.

Huberman’s latest episode Using Caffeine to Optimize Mental & Physical Performance has quickly become the most popular podcast episode for the “Health & Fitness” category.

Check out the full list below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com