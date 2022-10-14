Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Tulsi Gabbard, Politician Turned Podcast Host

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Remaining in the number one spot for the second week in a row is Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.

The new podcast by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, aims to bring to light various moments in history where extremism has reared its ugly head.

When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra Right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks.

Following Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is Dateline NBC, The Daily, Crime Junkie, and Morbid.

A notable mention in the top 50 chart and taking the #10 spot is This is Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard made headlines this week by announcing that she would be stepping away from the Democratic party.

Simultaneous to that announcement, Gabbard launched her very own podcast. The first episode of which detailed her decision to go independent and her true feelings toward “woke” Democrats.

Gabbard also made waves by appearing on Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Tuesday.

During the interview, she discussed losing friends over her appearances on right-wing outlets and her fears of a looming nuclear war with Russia.

