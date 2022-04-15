Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple charts.

Very Scary People has held another week at number one.

Very Scary People is followed by The Daily, Scamfluencers, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, and Dateline NBC.

Scamfluencers has quickly climbed the charts. The show debuted its first episode on April 11 and is produced by podcast powerhouse Wondery. The show dives into stories of deception from social media, finance, health, and much more.

Notable gains include Club Random with Bill Maher, which rose from 50th place last week to number 10. Maher had actress Bella Thorne on the show Sunday which no doubt helped his ranking.

Check out the full list below:

