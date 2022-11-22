Trevor Noah Met With Every Daily Show Correspondent to Warn Them of Downsides to Hosting Gig In Event They Replace Him

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is sharing details and stories about his time with the show as it is coming to an end.

According to the AV Club, Noah doesn’t have any say in who gets the nod for new host, but he has given each correspondent a detailed warning about the weight of the role and how much it actually entails.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his exit from The Daily Show, Noah said he doesn’t want the next host to be surprised by the capacity of the hosting gig.

Since the announcement, Noah has sat with each one of his correspondents — most of whom he handpicked, all of whom he’s close to — and discussed what, exactly, the job entails. He doesn’t want any of them to come in and be surprised in the way he feels he was seven years ago. “I wish someone had told me what a grind it was,” he says now, noting that the responsibilities extend far beyond simply hosting.

Noah said the job extends far past hosting, stressing to possible successors that they would be leading the team in every possible way.

“You’re also running the show, so everything from HR to designing the set, you’re a part of, and it doesn’t stop when you leave the building. There’s no moment when breaking news happens where I go, ‘Oh, wow, I don’t care.’ No, I have to care; being informed is part of my job.” Noah told THR.

Writer Lacey Rose asked Noah if, knowing what he knows now, would he have taken the job.

He didn’t answer immediately, but Noah eventually replied, “Because I don’t know that the answer is yes. And maybe that’s what saved me, the ignorance, because I am glad that I did it. It’s like, would I go bungee jumping again? I don’t know, but I’m glad I did that, too.”

Noah is set to host the show for the final time on December 8th.

