Trump Touts Rick Scott as a ‘Much Better’ GOP Majority Leader Than Mitch McConnell: ‘I’m Not a Fan’

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for Senator Rick Scott as a potential replacement for Mitch McConnell if the GOP were to win control of the Senate.

Speaking with conservative commentator Glenn Beck during coverage of the midterm elections, Trump said Scott is “highly underrated.” The clip began to circulate via Jason Campbell on Twitter.

“So will you endorse Rick Scott to replace him in the coming days?” Beck asked.

“Well, I think Rick is very good. I think he’s highly underrated, smart guy, works hard, tirelessly. He was a great governor of Florida. He did a great job and he’s a very good Senator. And it’s a little tough because, you know, McConnell gives everybody their 20 million dollars –” Trump replied.

“I think if you got behind it and the American people understood what was at stake and that there is an alternative. I think the pressure being put on by the American people could change things,” Beck encouraged.

“Well, I think he’s got a lot of pressure. His wife is a big person for Chinese investment and his family and him, and China. I don’t think that’s appropriate. No, I think Rick Scott would be much better than McConnell,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated that he wasn’t a huge fan of McConnell or his wife, Former United States Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao.

“…No, I’m not a fan of McConnell and I am a fan of Rick Scott. And you have others in there that would be very good,” Trump concluded.

Listen above via BlazeTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com