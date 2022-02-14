Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said former President Donald Trump will face criminal consequences for his actions on January 6th.

“People were on [Merrick] Garland’s case for the fact that there had been no indictments for seditious conspiracy,” Raskin told Dean Obeidallah during a Salon.com interview. “And then there was a huge indictment on seditious conspiracy against the Oath Keepers and presumably more to come.”

“There was these overlapping conspiracy to knock over the capitol and take down the government,” Raskin continued. “I mean that was the interruption of the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history for four or five hours.”

Although its been over a year, Raskin said Trump will be facing legal repercussions for his actions leading up to January 6th.

“Trump will get his comeuppance,” Raskin said. “I know how maddening and frustrating it is to people, I share that feeling. I’ve been an impeachment manager. He’s guilty as sin. He’s a one man crime wave.”

Raskin explained Trump’s days of his father’s finances and lawyers helping him get out of legal trouble are coming to an end. “It’s amazing his dad’s money and his pack of lawyers he travels with have been able to get him off everything up until now.”

Watch above via Salon.

