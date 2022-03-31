Trump’s Pollster Says Former President Sees Stolen Election Claims As His Winning Message For 2024

Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio says the former president views the stolen election narrative as his key to winning the 2024 election.

Speaking with David Axelrod, Fabrizio said Trump is never going to accept his 2020 election defeat. “I’ve told him that, and I have been yelled at several times repeatedly for it,” Fabrizio said on the Thursday installment of The Axe Files.

“Listen, the people in Trump world — you know, I have my fans and I have my detractors. The one thing that my detractors cannot say is that I don’t tell him what I think and that I don’t tell him the truth,” Fabrizio said.

“In fact, I would get yelled at for being too negative. But you know, when you don’t have good numbers it’s tough to be positive with negative numbers. My job is to report the findings not dress them up to please them,” Fabrizio continued.

“I have told him, ‘look, you made your point, there are a whole host of other issues that need to be talked about. And Biden is providing more than ample opportunity to talk about other issues and I think you should be talking about them,'” he said. “He believes that the election issue is still a viable issue to help move the ball down the field for him and that’s just one of those times where he just doesn’t listen.”

Fabrizio said Trump will face many challengers in 2024. “Ted Cruz is hiring people in Iowa, Mike Pompeo is going everywhere you can imagine going, Nikki Haley is handing out money and endorsing candidates and races.” He believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)is the most likely to run against Trump, but, thinks the former president will still secure the party’s nomination.

Fabrizio served as Trump’s pollster during the 2016 presidential election and has previously worked for the former Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Listen above via The Axe Files.

