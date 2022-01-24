UFC President Dana White is fed up with the “whiny fucking pussies” in the media trying to cancel his friend, podcasting superstar Joe Rogan.

“You’re not going cancelling Rogan,” White said in reference to the letter calling for Spotify to censor Joe Rogan’s podcast on the latest episode of the Full Send podcast.

“The thing is with Rogan, he’s a brilliant guy and he does his homework and he knows what he’s talking about.”

White bashed those calling for Rogan’s censorship for not taking into account Rogan’s first amendment rights. “Guess what this is fucking America,” White said. “You can have your own opinions about these things and you can voice them. That’s what this fucking country was built on. All these little whiny fucking pussies that don’t like it, too bad.”

White then said Spotify will never crack down on Rogan’s podcast because they’re a foreign company. “They’re not an American company,” White explained. “It’s people who want him on Spotify.”

Rogan signed a $100 million podcast deal with the streaming service in 2020.

Watch above via the Full Send podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com