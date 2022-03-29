WATCH: Bill Maher and Quentin Tarantino Laugh Uncontrollably Debating the End of ‘Titanic’ While Smoking Weed

Bill Maher and director Quentin Tarantino shared their mutual dislike for the movie Titanic while smoking weed — in a recent interview for Maher’s new podcast Club Random.

Maher started by saying, of the 1997 Best Picture winner, “The whole thing hinges on the end.”

“They’re not trying harder to get on the table- is that what you meant?” Tarantino jumped in as Maher began laughing hysterically.

Tarantino continued, “You watch the entire movie you go through – you live through the entire life they will not live together. You live with them – it gets to a half-hearted attempt!”

“So half-hearted, right! So true,” Maher agreed.

“Whoa – I’m freezing to death! We’re going to try this like a couple more times,” Tarantino laughed.

Maher said, “the voiceover is like, ‘He saved me in every way that it was possible for a person to be saved.’ Uh- honey, knowing that you feel that way about me can I get up on the raft?”

“Could you maybe move your ass a little bit here? Maybe we think just a little bit about the balance of the weight on the table,” Tarantino suggested.

“I need room for my stuff, I hate to be that girl but- I love that movie,” Maher wheezed. “That’s the problem, if- they should’ve made the table a little smaller. Otherwise, it just looks like, um, you’re kind of being a dick about this. I was so with you when you wanted to get away from the rich asshole.”

Maher concluded that the real hero of the film was Rose’s fiancée, Cal Hockley played by actor Billy Zane. “I personally related to Billy Zane when he grabbed a child and said ‘I have a child’. To me that’s the hero of this fucking thing. He gets off the boat by stealing a baby.”

Listen above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com