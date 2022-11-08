WATCH: Comedian Tom Segura Gives Bert Kreischer Hitler’s Tea Cup Set for His Birthday

Tom Segura gifted fellow comedian Bert Kreischer an artifact from the Third Reich during a recent episode of their show.

On the Monday edition of their podcast 2 Bears 1 Cave, Segura presented Kreischer with a series of birthday presents. Both comedians have a history gifting each other more outrageous things each year to commemorate their birthdays.

Before the gift was opened, Segura warned that he had to go “black market” on the gift.

“I put a feeler out and I get like, you know, there might be a guy and then there’s a guy who knows a guy and I have to get cash. Cause … you can’t like, use your credit card. So now I’m having to do like cash deliveries and cash withdrawals and like trying to get the amount of money that this person wants for this thing,” Segura began.

“And I know that you like history,” he added before Kreischer began to freak out.

Segura placed a covered plate in front of Kreischer. As the top cover was removed, a lone teacup set was situated on the plate.

“That teacup set was at the Haus Wachenfeld on the Obersalzberg. And in 1936, Gerdy Troost, whose husband was Hitler’s architect — was — she was his interior designer. She had that teacup set at her apartment,” Segura explained.

The comedian elaborated that the set had exchanged several hands before he acquired it for $22,000.

“There is basically a 99% probability that you’re holding something that the Fuhrer drank from at his vacation home,” Segura said happily.

“This is Hitler’s cup,” Kreischer asked.

“That was Hitler’s cup,” Segura replied.

Kreischer began laughing uncontrollably and struggled to get words out.

“This is the best birthday present ever. I’m supposed to destroy it,” Kreischer said.

“No, you can get a lot of money for that,” Segura replied.

Once Kreischer was able to calm down, Segura reassured him that the cup was not the only aspect to the gift.

“And to complete the set. I got you some Yeezys. It’s gonna be a — it’s a full thing, man. You’re set up now,” Segura laughed.

Listen above via 2 Bears 1 Cave w/ Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer.



