WATCH: Joe Rogan Finds Out Elon Musk Has Purchased Twitter During Podcast Taping

Joe Rogan found out Elon Musk purchased Twitter during a recent taping of his podcast.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he began to discuss the potential of Musk purchasing the social media platform. “This is where we find ourselves, with Elon Musk about to buy Twitter,” Rogan remarked.

“Yeah, I saw that!” guest and comedian Jessica Kirson said.

Rogan’s longtime producer Jamie Vernon jumped in to announce, “it happened!”

“Oh shit!” Rogan began to yell.

“What?” Kirson yellled.

“Oh shit!” Rogan repeated.

“The press release has been announced,” added Vernon.

Rogan slammed his hand down on the table and exclaimed, “Elon Musk just bought Twitter!”

He continued, “We got a movie star cut type of a superhero. Like a movie and there was a guy who was like a hero in the movie who happens to be a billionaire who does wild shit. Like makes his own rockets and drills under the city with electric cars –”

“That’s fucking insane!” Kirson replied.

After some discussion over censorship, the conversation turned to the former president.

“Look, it will change everything. And I wonder how quickly it is before Donald Trump‘s back,” Rogan said.

Vernon clarified, “I already saw a thing he said he wasn’t coming back, even if Elon bought it.”

“I’ll tell you exactly why,” Rogan said. “Because of his Truth Social, social media. Why are we playing around with this Twitter shit when we can be on Truth Social,” Rogan joked.

Looking into the camera, Rogan said “Donald, reconsider!”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

