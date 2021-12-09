WATCH: Joe Rogan Says Nine-to-Five Jobs Are For People Who Can’t Handle Stress

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who does everything from stand up comedy to MMA commentating to Covid-19 medical consulting, thinks those who go the nine-to-five route do so because they can’t handle stress.

“It’s a strange time,” Rogan said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“But this is normal,” Rogan continued. “This is a normal time of when people are under heavy anxiety. Because most people do not know how to handle, like, extreme stress or scary unknown situations.”

A consistent routine is why Rogan beleives a majority of people opt for a traditional nine-to-five job.

“That’s why they like a normal job that starts at nine and ends at five,” Rogan continued.

“You have two weeks paid vacation, you have your this and you have your that and everything’s laid out and you know what to except,” Rogan said. “People do not like when you don’t know what to expect.”

