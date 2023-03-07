WATCH: Live Podcast Interrupted When Car Crashes into Houston Cafe

A live podcast taping was interrupted in a Houston cafe when a black SUV smashed into the glass windows right behind where the host and interview guest were sitting.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes — both photographers in the Houston area — were recording a podcast for Reeves’ show, November Romeo. While their conversation largely focused on creativity and the art culture around Houston, the end of the interview was where things took a turn.

As Reeves was signing off from the show he commented on how quiet the cafe was before an SUV could be seen making a sharp right turn at the intersection behind them, careening into the glass windows the pair were using as their podcast backdrop.

The SUV smashed through the floor to ceiling windows, nearly pinning Reeves between the car and the table where they were sitting. Reyes immediately took his phone out and began recording the situation as the SUV slowly backed out of the cafe, leaving the glass walls completely mangled.

“Holy sh*t. Oh my God, what the f*ck just happened?” Reeves said, grabbing one of the microphones off the table after police had arrived.

According to local Fox 26 Houston, both men walked away with minor injuries. No other cafe customers were injured.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the SUV’s driver to lose control of the vehicle or if they will face any charges.

Watch above via November Romeo on YouTube.

