‘We Did Her Dirty’: Dave Portnoy Publicly Apologizes After Misleading Promotional Clip Accused Podcaster Bobbi Althoff of Cheating On Her Husband With Drake

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy publicly apologized to podcaster Bobbi Althoff after a misleading social media clip suggested Althoff may have cheated on her husband with rapper Drake.

Althoff’s new show, The Really Good Podcast, has gone viral after featuring top celebrities like Drake and Mark Cuban. The Drake interview, garnered over 10 million views before the interview was mysteriously taken down from Althoff’s YouTube channel, and the podcast host and rapper unfollowed each other on social media.

As many suspected, this was more than likely a PR stunt for a later release involving the pair, but rumors began to swirl that perhaps Althoff and Drake had a falling out.

Portnoy fed into the rumors on Wednesday while on Barstool’s podcast BFF’s, hosted by Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry. The group had previously interviewed Althoff on Aug. 10.

A promotional clip for BFF’s showed the crew discussing the topic of Drake and Althoff unfollowing each other. Portnoy quickly exclaimed that he heard a rumor that the married mother of two, “slept with Drake and is getting divorced.”

Portnoy told his co-hosts that after hearing the rumor he DM’d Althoff himself, to get the details.

“She said, ‘I’m not commenting on that publicly,'” Portnoy revealed, as the rest of his sentence was bleeped out.

“Wait, so you just outed her?” Richards asked. “You just outed her ‘not public’ comment?”

The video cuts back to a stunned-looking Portnoy. The clip went viral and caused more rumors to swirl about Althoff’s personal life.

Althoff soon after responded on her Instagram, squashing the rumors, and blasting the Barstool podcast for causing so much negativity.

“I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I,” Althoff wrote.

Althoff’s full comment read, “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”

Portnoy later publicly apologized to the podcaster, blaming the misleading clip on his social media team.

“I owe @bobbialthoff an apology,” Portnoy wrote on his Instagram story. “She’s been in the news about her and @drake unfollowing each other after doing a pod together. All sorts of rumors about it. I asked her about it directly. She answered directly. Our social media team edited the clip to make it seem juicy which is bullshit. I freaked out on Austin the second I saw it. We did her dirty.”

Portnoy even shared text messages between him and an employee, only identified as Austin, regarding the incident.

The Barstool president also sent a private message via Instagram to Althoff, apologizing for the way the clip was edited, and assured her that he was unaware of the clip and “freaked out” on his media team when he saw it. A screenshot from their private messages were shared by Portnoy on his Instagram stories.

Althoff replied that the whole thing was “so unfair and so messed up.”

