‘What a Joke That Guy is!’ Gavin Newsom Obliterates Fox News ‘Cartoon Characters’ Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters

California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Fox News and hosts Tucker Carlson and Jesse Waters for, in his view, helping divide the country.

In an interview for David Axelrod’s podcast The Axe Files, Newson called both Carlson and Waters, “cartoon characters.” The comments came after Axelrod spoke about California being the center or the social media universe.

“How much culpability do those platforms bear for spreading a lot of what you’re complaining about here, the algorithms that drive people into these dark corners, do they not bear some culpability?” Axelrod asked.

“Well, that’s why California’s leading. We did a privacy initiative. It was codified in the ballot. We actually had some of the most progressive child safety rules as it relates to protecting child privacy,” Newsom said.

“But you accept right, that this has been a big part of the problem?” Axelrod pressed.

“That’s why we’ve been leading on the solution,” Newsom said.

Axelrod asked if Newsom ever had any conversations with social media industry honchos about the situation.

“The leaders of the industry had strong objection to a lot of the things that we’ve signed and a lot of the work we’ve done. So yes, by definition, look, I think they broadly understand where things are going. They’ve seen it around the rest of the globe,” Newsom said.

“They see the rules in Europe versus the United States. They think — see things where they’re going, but I don’t — look I got bigger problem not with the platforms. I have a bigger problem with the people that are creating the content for these platforms and the networks that should be curating — that are not curating, that are expressing themselves similarly, not dissimilar to these platforms and weaponizing grievance and dividing this country,” he added.

Newsom called out Fox News as a prime example.

“And yeah, I’m calling out the Murdochs and Fox. Yes, I’m calling out these platforms. Yes I’m calling out Jesse Waters. What a joke that guy is!” Newsom said.

“Listen to the way they demean people — talk down to people. They create characters, cartoon characters. Look at what this guy Tucker Carlson does every single night. The racial priming. These folks need to be called out by name,” Newsom said.

He called upon his fellow Democrats to “wake up” and act on how these outlets are reaching the American people.

“This is a serious moment in history and people need to be a hell of a lot more serious about it. And Democrats need to wake up and not be on the damn defense on all this stuff and playing into this crap that’s coming from these red states and get back and wake up to what’s happening,” Newsom said.

“They’re winning 25, 26 states rolling back half a century of progress in real time. And we’re not damn focused on it. We’re focused on all this other shit and crap that’s on the other national screens. Meanwhile, these other guys are running the tables,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Axe Files.

