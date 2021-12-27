Woody Harrelson Sounds Alarm on The Future: ‘The World Is Going To Hell In A Handbasket’

Actor Woody Harrelson has a bleak outlook on what’s yet to come, and with the current state of the world, it’s hard to blame him.

“I do feel like the world is going to hell in a handbasket,” Harrelson said on the latest episode of Smartless podcast. Specifically, Harrelson seemed concerned with climate change. “With the global warming, you see the effect of it even here where it’s unnaturally warm,” Harrelson continued. “You see it everywhere, you see the signs of it, it’s not a mystery that global warming is having a devastating impact.”

Harrelson pointed the finger at large corporations for adding to the earth’s global warming issues. “It seems like the big oil companies and all the giant friggin’ industries that have rigged mother earth on a daily basis forever it seems like they just keep doing business as usual,” Harrelson said. “I don’t see changes happening.”

Harrelson said the issue of global warming weighs on his mind constantly. “I think about it every day,” Harrelson explained.

Will Arnett chimed in that Harrelson’s concerns for the environment aren’t part of some fad. “I remember when we did Semi Pro ten, twelve, years ago with Will Ferrell and you had your bus – Woody’s got this bus that runs on vegetable oil, biodiesel, he’s got like a cork floor, you’ve been walking the walk for a long time,” Arnett explained. “Everybody could do it if everybody thought like that more, it’s about changing our perception.”

Harrelson concluded it all comes down to how we feed the environment and ourselves. “I think it really has to do with how we feed ourselves planetary, what our fuel is, and what our personal fuel is I think is also incredibly important.”

List above via Smartless

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com