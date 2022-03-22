‘You Know This Guy’s Fighting a War Right Now?’: Krystal and Saagar Blast Amy Schumer For Suggesting a Zelensky Oscars Cameo

The Hosts of the Breaking Points podcast Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti were less than thrilled with actress Amy Schumer’s idea to incorporate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into the Oscars.

“This might be the worst idea in Oscars history,” Ball said. “You know this guy’s fighting a war right now?”

Schumer will be one of several actresses hosting the Oscars this upcoming Sunday and recently said she had floated the idea of having Zelensky present one of the awards at the ceremony.

“You’ve got the whole, you know, Zelensky thirst direction of liberals who, this is their new icon and they’ll hear nothing bad about him,” Ball said on Monday’s episode of the Breaking Points.

“Then there’s the like out-of-touch, rich, White women celebrity angle of it. You know he’s fighting a war right now? What makes you think he has time or mind share to give to your little Hollywood party?”

Host Enjeti added, “I actually would submit that the worst thing that could happen to the Ukrainian cause is to itself become allied with the Hollywood elite! That’s not what you want in this country considering how hated they are.”

Listen above via Breaking Points



