YouTuber Emma Chamberlain is Bringing Her Podcast Exclusively to Spotify, Along with Her 12M Fans

YouTube titan and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast exclusively to Spotify in 2023.

Announced Thursday, the multi-year content deal acquires her current show, Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain, including her entire back catalog of episodes.

According to Variety, the company will also help produce new episodes which will include a video component.

Chamberlain, who boasts 11.9 million subscribers on YouTube, skyrocketed to fame at age 17 when her videos reviewing coffee and sharing her purchases from the dollar store went viral.

Years later, Chamberlain has launched her own coffee company and is a prominent ambassador for Louis Vuitton amongst other top name brands.

Her podcast initially launched in 2019, titled Stupid Genius which resolved to answer questions like “Why do we dream?”

The show was rebranded in 2020 to be Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain which saw the YouTuber take on a more relaxed style of podcasting, from the comfort of her bed and hosting the show in the format of a personal diary.

Discussing the deal with Variety, Chamberlain said, “Spotify has played a huge role in developing my love and passion for podcasts and music, and I am consistently wowed by the way the platform continues to evolve. I couldn’t be more honored to be their exclusive partner, and work together to allow ‘Anything Goes’ to blossom in ways it couldn’t have anywhere else.”

Spotify’s VP of creator content and partnerships, Max Cutler said, “Emma Chamberlain is one of the most influential voices fueling the creator community today, and Spotify is thrilled to be her exclusive podcast partner. Her vulnerability, authenticity and contributions to the larger cultural conversation are truly inspiring.”

Chamberlain will join the ranks of Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and Dax Shepard, in becoming exclusive to the platform.

Her deal with Spotify will allow the company to reach a new territory when it comes to demographics, previously unseen with other exclusive deals.

Chamberlain’s audience is primarily comprised of women 24 years and younger.

Currently, Anything Goes ranks 22nd in top podcasts on the site.

