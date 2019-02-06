comScore
11-Year-Old Joshua Trump Stole Hearts (and Zs) at State of the Union

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 1:54 am

US First lady Melania Trump with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump, look during of the State of the Union address at the US Capitol on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC

Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old child who shares his last name with the president and has been viciously bullied for it, was a guest of the First Family at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Seated with First Lady Melania Trump and childhood cancer survivor Grace Eline, the event, and perhaps the travel to it, seem to take their toll on the young Trump (no relation) and he nodded off. His nap was caught on camera and, of course, went straight to social media.

The cute moment is a deserved media win for the youngster, a kid just being a kid, who did nothing to earn anger but have a last name.

[Featured photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images]

