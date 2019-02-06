11-Year-Old Joshua Trump Stole Hearts (and Zs) at State of the Union
Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old child who shares his last name with the president and has been viciously bullied for it, was a guest of the First Family at the State of the Union on Tuesday.
Seated with First Lady Melania Trump and childhood cancer survivor Grace Eline, the event, and perhaps the travel to it, seem to take their toll on the young Trump (no relation) and he nodded off. His nap was caught on camera and, of course, went straight to social media.
JOSHUA TRUMP RULES pic.twitter.com/Opc88adMfB
— Josh Weinberg (@josh_weinberg) February 6, 2019
everybody needs a little executive time
— Josh Weinberg (@josh_weinberg) February 6, 2019
And Joshua Trump wins SOTU. pic.twitter.com/0LKHK6x00W
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 6, 2019
this is so cute😂😂😂 joshua trump sleeping through #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/AW61QVzlX0
— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 6, 2019
Goodnight, everyone. May you snooze as peacefully as Joshua Trump, the young man who became a legend tonight. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Cc7XoDmbZ6
— Splinter (@splinter_news) February 6, 2019
Joshua Trump truly represents America. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KY063BNGwU
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 6, 2019
today joshua trump truly became president #sotu pic.twitter.com/lmC1b6msaR
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 6, 2019
The cute moment is a deserved media win for the youngster, a kid just being a kid, who did nothing to earn anger but have a last name.
[Featured photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images]
