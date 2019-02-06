11-Year-Old Joshua Trump Stole Hearts (and Zs) at State of the Union

Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old child who shares his last name with the president and has been viciously bullied for it, was a guest of the First Family at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Seated with First Lady Melania Trump and childhood cancer survivor Grace Eline, the event, and perhaps the travel to it, seem to take their toll on the young Trump (no relation) and he nodded off. His nap was caught on camera and, of course, went straight to social media.

The cute moment is a deserved media win for the youngster, a kid just being a kid, who did nothing to earn anger but have a last name.

