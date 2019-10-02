comScore

2020 Rivals Offer Well-Wishes to Sanders Amid Health Scare: ‘Stay Strong Bernie’

By Ken MeyerOct 2nd, 2019, 11:35 am

Bernie Sanders received immediate and earnest well wishes from political competitors for the Democratic 2020 nomination in light of the news that he has been hospitalized for a heart procedure.

The Sanders campaign announced Wednesday morning that the Vermont senator had a procedure to deal with a blocked artery that was causing him “chest discomfort.” Sanders will be taking the next few days to rest from the operation, but his campaign events have been postponed until further notice.

News of Sanders’ condition spread quickly throughout the media, and several of his election rivals have offered they sympathies for him on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton, who competed with Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2016, had this to say on The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: