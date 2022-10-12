Tucker Carlson and his show’s production team were accused of tapping down Kanye West’s anti-Semitism on Wednesday after Vice reported on un-aired footage from the rapper’s Fox News interview.

Vice’s Anna Merlan published a story on Tuesday which included multiple clips from Carlson’s interview with West which were not aired during the two-part event last Thursday and Friday night.

Merlan described the additional footage as “disturbing” and noted that West repeated anti-Semitic tropes regarding Jews controlling financial systems and statements claiming that “Black people are the ‘real’ Jewish race, which is often used to promote antisemitism” – rhetoric associated with the Black Hebrew Israelites who believe non-Black Jews are imposters.

Days after the interview aired, West threatened to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” in a blatantly anti-Semitic statement, in which he added, “Black people are actually Jew.”

Journalist Elad Nehorai commented on the clips Merlan published and noted that one of them in particular adds key additional context to controversial comments from West that did make it to broadcast.

“Vice shared leaked footage from the Kanye interview. In it, he says, ‘I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,’” noted Nehorai, adding, “This is straight antisemitism.”

“But there is a far bigger scandal people are missing,” Nehorai continued, explaining:

This provides incontrovertible proof that Carlson knew Kanye was being antisemitic during the interview. This means that when Kanye said, “I don’t think that they have the ability to make anything on their own,” Carlson KNEW Kanye was talking about Jews.

Nehorai was referencing a moment during the interview in which West claimed he believes that Jared Kushner helped negotiate peace deals between Israel and Gulf Arab states, the Abraham Accords, in order to make money.

“When I think about all of these things that Jared somehow doesn’t get enough credit for with his work — what is it his work? In Israel, what is this, in Palestine, you know where he made his peace treaties? do you know the facts on this right here?” West said at one point.

Carlson interjected it was to create peace between Israel and Arab nations.

“I just think it was to make money,” West replied, adding, “Is that too heavy-handed to put on this platform?”

Carlson responded by saying, “That’s your opinion, we are not in the censorship business.”

West replied, “I just think that’s what they are about, making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own.”

Nehorai further clarified his argument on why this matters, “In other words: Tucker Carlson and his team purposefully edited their footage to make Kanye’s comments into a dog whistle instead of a foghorn. He purposefully coded Kanye’s antisemitism.”

“Carlson knows how to spread antisemitism while avoiding getting called out. He did it here,” Nehorai added, concluding:

This should be a far bigger scandal than anything Kanye has said. Carlson knowingly spread coded antisemitism, knowingly kept the antisemitism that he knew wouldn’t get called out, knowingly cut the part that would get him in trouble.

This is who Tucker Carlson is.

Nehorai concluded his thread on Twitter noting Carlson has been accused of anti-Semitism on multiple occasions including attacks on George Soros and promoting the Great Replacement Theory, which has fueled multiple acts of mass violence in the country.

