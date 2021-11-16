A Giant Bill Makes Its Way Onto Capitol Hill to Push Democrats to Pass Build Back Better Legislation

By Josh FeldmanNov 16th, 2021, 3:46 pm
 
Bill on Capitol Hill 1

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for DNC

“I’m just a bill, yes I’m only a bill, and I’m protesting on Capitol Hill.”

Now that the infrastructure legislation has been signed into law, Democrats are focused on getting the Build Back Better bill through the House and Senate after months of negotiations. Some Democratic moderates have said they want to see the Congressional Budget Office score for how much the bill will cost. The CBO said it would come out by the end of this week.

The group Care in Action is going full Schoolhouse Rock with a protest calling on Democrats to get the legislation passed. And by full Schoolhouse Rock, we of course mean they sent someone dressed as a bill to Congress, along with a companion song.

Here’s the bill inside the Capitol:

Bill on Capitol Hill 2

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for DNC

Here’s the bill getting some greens:

Bill on Capitol Hill 3

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for DNC

And here’s the bill just chilling with Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D- NY):

Bill on Capitol Hill 4

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for DNC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac