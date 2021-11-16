“I’m just a bill, yes I’m only a bill, and I’m protesting on Capitol Hill.”

Now that the infrastructure legislation has been signed into law, Democrats are focused on getting the Build Back Better bill through the House and Senate after months of negotiations. Some Democratic moderates have said they want to see the Congressional Budget Office score for how much the bill will cost. The CBO said it would come out by the end of this week.

The group Care in Action is going full Schoolhouse Rock with a protest calling on Democrats to get the legislation passed. And by full Schoolhouse Rock, we of course mean they sent someone dressed as a bill to Congress, along with a companion song.

Here’s the bill inside the Capitol:

Here’s the bill getting some greens:

And here’s the bill just chilling with Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D- NY):

