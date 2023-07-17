‘A Nonstop Gunfight’: Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly Warns Against ‘Chaotic’ Plans to Consolidate Power in Second Term

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly warned that if Donald Trump is re-elected to the White House, the government will be thrown into chaos by his reported plan to expand his presidential powers.

The New York Times’ Jonathan Swan, Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman reported that Trump and his allies seek to consolidate more power and authority into the Oval Office if they can get him re-elected in 2024. The plan would reportedly consist of Trump assuming direct control over independent government entities, easing the process through which he can fire bureaucrats he doesn’t like, and reviving the power to “impound” Congressional funding for programs he may not approve of.

“The two driving forces of this effort to reshape the executive branch are Mr. Trump’s own campaign policy shop and a well-funded network of conservative groups, many of which are populated by former senior Trump administration officials who would most likely play key roles in any second term,” the Times reported. “Some elements of the plans had been floated when Mr. Trump was in office but were impeded by internal concerns that they would be unworkable and could lead to setbacks.”

Kelly was among the Trump veterans with whom the Times spoke, and he said that Trump trying to seize power this way would instigate pandemonium across the three branches of government. This follows the sworn statement Kelly previously gave, claiming Trump wanted to weaponize the IRS against his political foes.

“It would be chaotic,” Kelly said. “It just simply would be chaotic, because he’d continually be trying to exceed his authority but the sycophants would go along with it. It would be a nonstop gunfight with the Congress and the courts.”

Other officials on Trump’s side defended his plan, with former Trump OBM Director Russell Vought explaining “What we’re trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them.” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Times the ex-president has “laid out a bold and transparent agenda for his second term, something no other candidate has done. Voters will know exactly how President Trump will supercharge the economy, bring down inflation, secure the border, protect communities and eradicate the deep state that works against Americans once and for all.”

