‘Abuse of Power’: Bragg Blasts Jim Jordan Over Subpoena and His Efforts at ‘Intimidation’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lit into House Republicans on Thursday after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) issued a subpoena to former Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

House Republican leaders have vowed to investigate Bragg over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms,” Jordan wrote in a letter to Pomerantz.

Bragg called the move by Jordan “unprecedented” and an “abuse of power.”

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg’s statement declared, adding:

Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.

Jordan and two other House GOP chairmen have previously demanded Bragg testify before Congress about his 34 felony count indictment of Trump, requests Bragg has so far declined.

Jordan added a bit more context on Twitter as to why he sought Pomerantz’s testimony:

The Justice Department wasn’t going to bring this case.

The previous District Attorney Cy Vance wasn’t going to bring this case.

And even Alvin Bragg himself, when he first gets elected, didn’t want to bring the case.

But you know who did want to bring it? Mark Pomerantz.

The Justice Department wasn't going to bring this case. The previous District Attorney Cy Vance wasn't going to bring this case. And even Alvin Bragg himself, when he first gets elected, didn’t want to bring the case. But you know who did want to bring it? Mark Pomerantz. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 6, 2023

___

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com