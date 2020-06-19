Jim Acosta went back-and-forth with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump‘s two doctored videos calling CNN “fake news” from Thursday night. At one point, Acosta asked, “Is it OK to exploit two toddlers” and “doesn’t that make you fake news?”

“Last night, the president tweeted out some fake videos, one of which was labeled ‘manipulated media’ by Twitter,” Acosta said. “Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another? It seems as though he is exploiting children to make some sort of point. Why was he sharing fake videos?”

“He was making a point about CNN specifically,” McEnany responded. “A point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context. That in 2019, CNN misleadingly aired a viewpoint when to falsely accuse the Covington boys have are being ‘Students in MAGA gear harassing a Native American elder.’ It put really grave consequences for their future.”

“So you’re saying it is OK to exploit to toddler hugging one another on to make some sort of political point,” Acosta shot back. “As you know, the president has described to members of the press as fake news during the course of this administration. When you share a vague vide like that, doesn’t that make you fake news?”

“I think the president was making satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video,” McEnany said. “The point was it was a play on CNN reportedly taking the repeatedly taking him out of context.”

Acosta went on to list instances of Trump enacting policy against certain races and ethnicities.

“That is an absurd attempt to justify the misleading headlines that are regularly on your network,” McEnany said. “I was just walking in watching CNN as they applauded the ‘Rallies in the streets.'”

As Acosta went to interrupt her, McEnany said, “You got to let me finish, this isn’t a cable news segment.”

