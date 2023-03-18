Actor Billy Baldwin Tweets That Any ‘Uprising’ Over Trump Arrest Would ‘Be Over In 2 Ashli Babbitt’s’

Billy Baldwin, co-star of Serbian crime drama Јужни ветар (Južni Vetar), derisively used the death of Ashli Babbitt in a mocking tweet about potential protests by supporters of Donald Trump.

Trump said on Truth Social that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is planning to have him “arrested on Tuesday,” and urged his supporters to come out against it.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” wrote Trump on Saturday morning. He later tripled the call, writing “PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” in a follow-up post.

Baldwin, whose brother Alec Baldwin shot and killed a different woman, responded to Trump’s Truth posts with a tweet that used the fatal shooting of Babbitt during the riot in the Capitol building as a unit of measure.

He began by writing that Trump is “inciting violence,” then said “Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci.”

“Fuck around,” the The Case of the Christmas Diamond actor concluded.

“Protest, take our nation back!”

Trump inciting violence again. Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci. Fuck around… — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 18, 2023

Baldwin later added, “Is Donald Trump really the hill you want to die on?”

He incited a violent and deadly insurrection.

Some died and many have gone to prison as a result. He’s doing it again because he knows he’s about to be indicted.

Is Donald Trump really the hill you want to die on? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 18, 2023

While a number of prominent MAGA accounts, including a January 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer, have said that they will not be protesting and do not encourage it, despite Trump’s repeated pleas, others had a rather different reaction.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com