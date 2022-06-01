Adam Carolla Blasts Media, Recommends Lawsuits Over False Stories: ‘That’s the Way to Shut This Down’

Comedian Adam Carolla ripped into the media on The Adam & Dr. Drew Show this week, citing multiple stories that have received coverage that enraged him, recommending lawsuits to prevent future false reporting.

After his co-host Dr. Drew Pinksy mentioned several of these stories, Carolla honed in on one particular story revolving around a viral image of a Border Patrol agent on horseback and appearing to whip a running migrant. The photo caused outrage as it was widely blasted out, even earning condemnation from the White House and President Joe Biden. The trouble is there actually are no whips in the picture, and it was soon revealed the agents were handling split reins for their horses. An investigation later cleared the agents of any wrongdoing, according to Fox News.

The frenzy over the photo was pushed by media outlets, Carolla argued.

“That’s the world we’re living in, people. Now, wake the f*** up, is what I’m telling you,” the comedian said. “It never happened in the first place, and then it was investigated, and believe me they were looking for everything they could find, and they got nothing.”

The comedian, who now hosts the show Truth Yeller for The Daily Wire, recommended the agents “fucking sue CNN” over the coverage.

Such lawsuits could help in preventing such false stories from gaining traction in the future, he said.

“You basically said people doing their jobs were beating Haitians like it was slave trade days 200 years ago,” Carolla said.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo said when covering the image and subsequent outrage from the White House that it reminded him of a bygone era, of slavery,” though he also partially defended Border Patrol agents as dealing with an “overwhelmed” system.

CNN host Brian Stelter later called stories around the images a “faulty media narrative.”

“This was a faulty media narrative involving the word ‘whips’ that, um, it kind of seemed like the horse was out of the barn. It wasn’t able to be reined back in,” he said.

