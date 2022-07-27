Adam Kinzinger Joins Republicans Hitting Kamala Harris for Pronouns Introduction: ‘If You Ever Wonder Why the Left Still Can’t Win Elections…”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) mainly finds himself in opposition to fellow Republicans these days thanks to his vocal Donald Trump criticism and position on the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, but he joined a chorus of conservative voices mocking Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

At an event this week discussing the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Harris introduced herself with her pronouns and what she was wearing.

“I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” she said in the viral clip. Others at the roundtable discussion also introduced themselves with their pronouns and even what they were wearing, but conservative pundits mainly honed in on Harris.

Kinzinger chalked up the clip as a reason “why the left still can’t win elections despite the insanity of Trumpism.”

The congressman later responded to a tweet from AMERICA Blog editor John Aravosis and said he was not being “insensitive” with his comments.

“I’ll say it again. Do you think blind Americans aren’t familiar with who the sitting vice president is? Or her gender? Or the fact that she isn’t transgender?” Aravosis tweeted.

Kinzinger agreed and added, “People can say I’m being insensitive, but, I’m not. I know what this is. I made the point that this kind of stuff does NOT sit well with the middle. Yet the anger is focused on those of us telling the facts.”

