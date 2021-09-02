Adam Kinzinger Makes Fun of Marjorie Taylor Greene For Demanding His Ouster From the GOP

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) laughed at Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for demanding his removal from the House Republican Conference over his involvement with the January 6 select committee.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, led the call on Wednesday night for Kinzinger and Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be expelled from the GOP Conference over their committee work. Biggs previously demeaned the two lawmakers as “spies” when they were appointed to the committee, now he is renewing his push to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as the committee pursues communications records from him and several other Trump allies.

Greene apparently wanted to get in this, for she took to Twitter and proclaimed “Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger must be thrown out of the GOP conference!”

This did not go unnoticed by Kinzinger, who swatted back at the political spectacle from Greene and other conservative firebrands in Congress.

Evidently in your mind the conference is more comfortable with “maybe bloodshed” and Jewish space lazers? We will see! Oh ya the Vaccine works too.

Kinzinger has made his disdain for Greene abundantly clear, as evidenced by this latest dig at her anti-vax stance and her penchant for conspiracy theories. Kinzinger also seemed to slam the performative politics of Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who was recently filmed claiming U.S. elections were “rigged” and “it’s going to lead to one place — and it’s bloodshed.”

