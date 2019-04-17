Al Jazeera Host Calls Out Fox News For Airing Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Racist Bullsh*t Propaganda’

Al Jazeera Host Mehdi Hasan is literally calling bullshit on the booking of irresponsible conspiracy promoter Dinesh D’Souza on Laura Ingraham’s prime time Fox News programming Tuesday night.

D’Souza was booked to ostensibly argue about the recent controversial remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar in which she referred to the events of 9/11 as “some people did something” which was quickly called out by conservative critics.

D’Souza said that a reasonable person “would not be able to tell if [Rep. Ilhan Omar] was on the side of the victims of 9/11 or the perpetrators.” This segment was tweeted out last night and responded to in kind by Hasan:

This is the kind of racist bullshit propaganda that Fox News pushes day in, day out. https://t.co/5vP7FJZCHi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 17, 2019

Worth noting D’Souza was on Fox News airwaves just a day after he retweeted a claim that Notre Dame’s burning was not an isolated incident and likened it to the desecration of a dozen Christian churches across France in the past week.

[image via screengrab]

