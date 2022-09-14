Al Sharpton Tells Democrats to ‘Back Up’ on Lindsey Graham Abortion Controversy: ‘Don’t Turn a Suicide Into a Homicide’

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton is grateful for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week, following the senator proposing a national 15 week abortion ban. Graham’s announcement, Sharpton said Tuesday, was a huge favor for Democrats.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Sharpton said he was recently part of a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and other pro-choice activists discussing how to mobilize voters around the issue of abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“If we waited 24 hours, we wouldn’t have had to have the meeting because Lindsey Graham did it for us,” Sharpton said.

Graham promised a vote on his proposal if Republicans take the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, which Sharpton declared Democrats should be grateful for as it does more to mobilize their voting base than they ever could.

“I think that he has energized a base that none of us with all of our organizational apparatus could have done. It was amazing that he would come out and say, ‘no, we’re not going to do this state by state. No, it’s not state rights. We’re going to nationalize it,'” Sharpton said.

The announcement from Graham “couldn’t have been better for” Democrats and those trying to focus the political left, he added.

Graham’s abortion proposal has been met with criticism even from some Republicans, and Sharpton advised Democrats to “back up” and let the fallout play out. According to the activist, there’s no reason to turn a “suicide into a homicide.”

“I remember growing up, I had a mentor who told me, ‘Al if you see a guy on the edge of a cliff about to go over, give him room. Don’t turn a suicide into a homicide,'” he said. “So I say to Democrats, back up and let him go over the cliff.”

Watch above via MSNBC

