comScore

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Steve King and GOP: ‘You Were Too Racist Even For’ Republicans

By Connor MannionJun 23rd, 2019, 4:47 pm

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Decries Paul Manafort's Rikers Transfer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) embrace of white supremacists after he attempted to shame her for her comments drawing attention to migrant detention centers.

King asked Ocasio-Cortez to accept an offer to tour the sites of Nazi concentration camps and the Holocaust. The freshman congresswoman has drawn condemnation from Republicans for comparing camps housing southern border migrants to concentration camps, comments she has defended.

AOC quickly fired back at King, saying “the Republican Party literally stripped you of your Congressional committee assignments because you were too racist even for them.”

AOC also called on House GOP leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to “come collect your colleague.”

[Image via Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: