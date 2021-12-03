Alleged Email From Tucker Carlson to Hunter Biden: ‘I Can’t Thank You Enough… So Nice of You’

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Lin Wood posted a screenshot on the messaging platform Telegram purporting to be a 2014 email exchange between Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson.

Posted by Wood on Thursday, the alleged email, whose authenticity has not been verified, appears to show Carlson thanking Biden for writing a letter of recommendation to Georgetown University for his son.

“Hunter! I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley’s behalf. So nice of you. I know it’ll help,” read the screenshot of the purported November 12, 2014 Carlson email to Biden. “Hope you’re great and we can all get dinner soon.”

According to the screenshot (which Mediaite is not linking to because it may display active email addresses for Biden and Carlson), Biden is said to have replied, “Hey buddy- I need Buckley’s CV if you have one handy- Thanks[.]”

“Of course,” came the response. “Getting on a plane now but I’ll ask Susie to send it right away. Thanks again. It’s really nice of you to do this.”

Hunter Biden, the controversial son of President Joe Biden, had been a favorite target of Carlson and right-wing commentators leading up to and after the 2020 presidential election.

Author and journalist Mike Rothschild wrote of Wood’s recent posts on Telegram:

Want to clarify one quick thing: Lin Wood has 100% posted conspiracy theories and hoaxes about the 2020 election. But all the calls and documents he’s posted during his recent rampage against Tuck, Flynn, Byrne, etc, have held up to scrutiny.

Rothschild also noted the timeline surrounding the purported email exchange:

Doing a little digging to see if this holds up to established facts – the timing for Buckley Carlson applying for colleges fits since he was born in 1997. And Tuck was just a weekend Fox and Friends guy in 2014, not the infotainment conspiracy machine he is now.

While rumors of a previous friendship between Biden and Carlson riled up political commentators and pundits on Twitter, the Fox News host has acknowledged on his show that he knew Biden.

In an October 2020 segment, Carlson said, “Hunter Biden is a fallen man” who he “knew fairly well”:

There are a lot of documents about Hunter Biden’s personal life that we haven’t brought you and that we’re not going to bring you, and we should tell you why,” Carlson said. “One is the obvious answer: He’s not running for president. Hunter Biden is a fallen man at this point. I should also say that I knew Hunter Biden fairly well. We lived near each other in Washington for quite some time. I knew his wife, who’s an absolutely outstanding person, a good person.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com