Anderson Cooper in Awe of Trump’s Early-Hours Posting Binge: ‘There Were Posts All Night Long – That’s Weird’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper appeared awestruck by President Donald Trump’s early-hours posting binge, noting how “weird” it was that “there were posts all night long.”

Among Trump’s overnight posts from Sunday evening to Monday morning was an intense rant against Pope Leo XIV for his criticism of the Iran War and a now-deleted AI-generated image of Trump seemingly in the likeness of Jesus Christ.

Speaking with former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Cooper reviewed the president’s Truth Social activity.

“I looked at the timeline of the social media posts,” he said before gradually stumbling over his words in apparent disbelief. “This one, the AI-Trump Jesus/doctor tending to patients with white glowing light coming out of both his hands and celestial godlike light beaming down on his very youthful countenance, that was at 9 p.m. or so and then all night long, throughout, I mean up until, you know every, like midnight, 2 a.m., 4 a.m. Is he— I mean, I know he’s often not slept, but seems like he was— I don’t know if somebody else was doing it, but there were posts all night long – that’s weird.”

In response, Scaramucci took a jab at the president and suggested the timeline could be proof that Trump does have “anxiety” and doom scrolls.

“I think the AI, because the AI sometimes hallucinates, is also dunking him a little bit there,” he said. “You got like a young Jeff Epstein in the picture. So, to me, he’s up all night. He’s doomscrolling. We can pretend he doesn’t have anxiety, that he’s not human, but of course, he does have anxiety. You can even hear it in the hoarseness in his voice. He’s very fatigued.”

Scaramucci attributed this fatigue to the Trump administration’s lack of a clear strategy in the Iran War.

“They don’t have a clear strategy, and, listen, I want this to work for the American people and for our troops, and maybe the blockade will be something that works, and maybe we’ll get to a peace deal,” he said. “I certainly want that to happen, but we went into this thing without an exit strategy, and we went into this thing off intuition as opposed to what would really happen.”

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