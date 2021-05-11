comScore Andrew Yang Israel Tweet Draws Fury From Progressives

Andrew Yang’s Tweet on Israel, Praised By Ted Cruz and Stephen Miller, Draws Fury From Progressives

By Leia IdlibyMay 11th, 2021, 2:06 pm

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Andrew Yang is facing heat from progressives after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Stephen Miller expressed support for his tweet championing Israel amid violent unrest in the region.

“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists,” Yang wrote in a Monday tweet. “The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

Yang, a Democrat running to be mayor of New York City, drew support from several Republicans and conservative talking heads, including Cruz, Miller, and Meghan McCain, who retweeted him with the hashtag “YANGGANG!”

Despite support from conservatives, #YangSupportsGenocide began to trend on Twitter following his post, as progressives condemned his tweet for ignoring the concurrent attacks on Palestine and the threatened eviction of Palestinians in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

