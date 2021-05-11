Andrew Yang is facing heat from progressives after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Stephen Miller expressed support for his tweet championing Israel amid violent unrest in the region.

“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists,” Yang wrote in a Monday tweet. “The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

Yang, a Democrat running to be mayor of New York City, drew support from several Republicans and conservative talking heads, including Cruz, Miller, and Meghan McCain, who retweeted him with the hashtag “YANGGANG!”

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

Despite support from conservatives, #YangSupportsGenocide began to trend on Twitter following his post, as progressives condemned his tweet for ignoring the concurrent attacks on Palestine and the threatened eviction of Palestinians in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

100s of Palestinians injured, other Palestinians dead, one of the holiest sites in Islam raided, and zero mention or solidarity from Yang. Total erasure of Palestinians here from the leading Democratic mayoral contender in New York. https://t.co/g0EDagAaYz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2021

Hey @AndrewYang is this the kind of celebration of violence and ethnic cleansing you praise? #YangSupportsGenocide https://t.co/kW3hAAte29 — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) May 11, 2021

Congrats on the coveted white nationalist endorsement pic.twitter.com/KzTKkROXc2 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 11, 2021

congrats on the glowing endorsements andrew pic.twitter.com/fvUhWG80al — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 11, 2021

Congrats Andrew Yang. This is quite the endorsement. pic.twitter.com/MQHLgQ4R9t — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) May 11, 2021

The systemic oppression, institutional discrimination, and violent persecution of Palestinians are crimes against humanity. It is wicked, evil, and inhumane. Glad to know where you stand. https://t.co/GG0Y9gYvIX — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 11, 2021

yikes — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 11, 2021

Maybe not the most tasteful statement to make within hours of Israel bombing Gaza and killing 20 Palestinians, 9 of whom were children. But then again I’m not a soulless piece of shit politician so what do I know? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2021

quick point of clarification: I do NOT support Hamas. I was referring to the complete lack of mention of the Palestinian people and the events of al aqsa and sheikh jarrah. this rocket fire is just one part of a much bigger picture. — Ben Bram (@thebenbram) May 11, 2021

Andrew Yang is the definition of a sellout. we should’ve seen this back in 2019 when he was the only Dem candidate who indulged Ben Shapiro with a kiss-ass interview during the primary. The guy’s a sadistic opportunist who cares nothing about New Yorkers. #YangSupportsGenocide — dylan r.a. (@elrey) May 11, 2021

I’m standing with the people who have been trapped in an open-air prison all their lives, get 4 hrs of electricity a day, and can’t even leave for emergency medical procedures. Ask yourself who you really are, Yang. https://t.co/SdO1ljDrNf — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) May 11, 2021

Can I have your house Andrew? “If I don’t steal your house, someone else will steal it” Settler to Palestinian citing Israeli policy encouraging ethnic cleansing. pic.twitter.com/WCMFVqdWMO — raf (@rafaelshimunov) May 11, 2021

2) Andrew Yang recently celebrated an endorsement by one of the most despised racist, right wing Jewish leaders in NYC, who was removed by the City Council for claiming Palestinians don’t exist. — raf (@rafaelshimunov) May 11, 2021

I realize you knew approximately zero New York Jews until about six months ago, but I promise you not all of us feel this way — David Klion (@DavidKlion) May 11, 2021

