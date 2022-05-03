‘Angry and Upset’ Elizabeth Warren Slams Supreme Court on Roe, Gets Heckled for Supporting ‘Dismembering Children’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted angrily to the news that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case in which the court ruled abortion is a constitutionally protected right.

On Monday night, Politico published a leaked draft of the opinion of the court, written by Justice Samuel Alito. The leak is unprecedented is the history of the high court.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes, also referring to Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

A handful of reporters trailed Warren as she walked on Capitol Hill Tuesday. “How are feeling?” one asked.

“I am angry,” Warren replied, sounding genuinely furious. “Angry and upset and determined. The United States Congress can keep Roe v. Wade the law of the land. They just need to do it.”

Elizabeth Warren: “I am angry!”, and she is: pic.twitter.com/dLSqRgN86r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 3, 2022

A reporter told her, “I’ve never seen you so angry. You seem to be–”

Warren cut her off.

“The Republicans have been working toward this day for decades,” she responded. “They have been out there plotting, carefully cultivating these Supreme Court justices so they could have a majority on the bench who would accomplish something that a majority of Americans do not want.”

The senator pointed to recent polling that shows most Americans are opposed to overturning Roe.

“Sixty-nine percent of people across this country – across this country, red states and blue states, old people and young people – want Roe v. Wade to maintain as the law of the land.”

As she spoke, a man told yelled, “You wanna dismember children in the womb, ma’am.”

He added, “We are not going to stand for dismembering 3,000 children in the womb every single day.”

