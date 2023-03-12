‘Angry’ Mike Pence Blasts Carlson’s Jan 6 Revision, Levels Trump For Endangering His Family: ‘History Will Hold Donald Trump Accountable’

Former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t use Tucker Carlson‘s name but left no question about what he was referring to when he said Saturday at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner that what happened on January 6 “was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

Nor was it unclear what he meant in saying that history will hold ex-president Donald Trump accountable for that day.

The Gridiron event brings politicians and journalists together for an evening of ribbing and ripping one another, in a materially casual but sartorially formal, untelevised white tie event.

But reports from the event note that Pence suspended the levity in order to express his anger at Trump and others over what happened on January 6, 2021 and since.

In a direct response to Tucker Carlson’s most recent coverage of that day, Pence said that portraying the events as mere touristry is false and morally wrong.

“Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Or voice threats against public officials. The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6. I expect members of Fourth Estate to continue to do their job,” he said. “Make no mistake about it —what happened that day was a disgrace and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way,” he said.

After the event, Pence told Deadline he referenced Carlson’s characterization out of concern about “that narrative taking hold.”

Pence blasted Trump much more directly, saying that he wasn’t afraid for himself but angry at Trump over the heinous comments his former running mate made throughout the day, which saw multiple threats against Pence and depictions of his execution for not overturning the election.

”I was not afraid but I was angry. President Trump was wrong,” Pence said in his speech. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day.”

“I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” he said.

After slamming Carlson and Trump, Pence praised the press.

“We were able to stay at our post, in part, because you stayed at your post. The American people know what happened that day because you never stopped reporting,” he said. “For what you do to preserve and strengthen this great democracy, you have my heartfelt thanks and I know the thanks of a grateful nation. Thanks for what you do to preserve freedom.”

Although the event is never broadcast, the room was full of journalists who have reported on the dinner and Pence’s speech, including comprehensive accounts from Deadline‘s Ted Johnson, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, and Wall Street Journal‘s Alex Leary.

At the time of this post, Trump has not posted a response on Truth Social.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com