‘Anything Exciting Going On Today?’ Stormy Daniels Basks in Potential Indictment, Says She’ll ‘Dance Down the Street’ if Trump Goes to Jail

Stormy Daniels seems plenty happy her alleged affair with Donald Trump is back in the news. She took to Twitter this week to celebrate a boost in her online sales thanks to the former president’s legal troubles and to bask in the thought of him being thrown in jail.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to predict a potential arrest on Tuesday. This was in reaction to reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is readying an indictment for Trump over alleged hush money payments made through former attorney Michael Cohen. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

In a Tuesday evening tweet, Daniels revealed she’s seen a boost in interest for her online merchandise amid Trump’s rants about Bragg’s potential case.

Had so many orders come in today! Thank you for the support… I’m not even mad about having to go to the post office twice. Only 24 more hours left to get free gift with your order. https://t.co/UOE3Njy1ar pic.twitter.com/7HgmZRhOL8 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2023

On the day Trump predicted his own arrest, Daniels said she would “dance” if Trump is indicted and convicted.

“I won’t walk, I’ll dance down the street when he is ‘selected’ to go to jail,” she tweeted to one critic saying “good luck” walking down the street if Trump is in office again in 2024.

Sooo…tiny paid me to frame himself? You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings. And I won't walk, I'll dance down the street when he is "selected" to go to jail. https://t.co/yVmLr858VH — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2023

Daniels doesn’t seem too concerned about the thought, even offering Trump some return trolling over the fact that he’s denied an affair with an adult film actress by calling her “horseface.”

Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze. Anything exciting going on today? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2023

“Wow! It’s a beautiful morning,” she tweeted. “It’s always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze. Anything exciting going on today?”

