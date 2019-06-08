AOC Calls for Easier Access to Birth Control: ‘It Should Be Free, Too’

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a call on Twitter Friday to make birth control for women free and available without a prescription.

“Psst! 🗣 Birth control should be over-the-counter, pass it on,” AOC tweeted out.

(It should be free, too – like in the UK!) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2019

She then followed it up by added birth control should be free too.

It is not the first time AOC has spoken up about access to women’s contraceptives.

Just last month, the Congresswoman posted a video of Rep. Lauren Underwood — a trained nurse — speaking at a Congressional hearing.

“For women, reproductive health care is health care,” Underwood says in the video. “But your department has issued rules that deny the science of reproductive health care and allow employers to deny workers health insurance that covers contraceptives.

Addressing Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Underwood continues on: “Despite the fact that courts have repeatedly blocked these rules, you and this administration are continuing your efforts to deny women contraceptive coverage.”

In response to the video, AOC slammed Acosta and the Trump administration’s “mediocrity.”

“How would these guys like it if Gov was 80% female, constantly looking for ways to limit or outlaw condoms + vasectomies, yet had little/no medical context?” AOC wrote. “Sounds crazy? The flipside is what women & LGBTQ+ people have to deal w/ ALL the time.”

The mediocrity is astounding. How would these guys like it if Gov was 80% female, constantly looking for ways to limit or outlaw condoms + vasectomies, yet had little/no medical context? Sounds crazy? The flipside is what women & LGBTQ+ people have to deal w/ ALL the time. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/6GfysHlNFD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 2, 2019

