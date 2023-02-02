AOC Delivers BLISTERING Speech Against Omar’s Ouster, Slams Notepad: ‘This Is About Targeting Women of Color!’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged against Republicans ahead of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The House voted 218 to 211 in a party-line vote to oust her.

Republicans have pointed to comments Omar made remarks in 2019 when she invoked an anti-Semitic trope about Jews and money. She apologized soon after.

Democrats claim Omar’s ouster from the Foreign Affairs Committee – and also the removal of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the Intelligence Committee – is revenge.

Last Congress, the Democratic-controlled House stripped Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Gosar tweeted an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). As for Greene, it was discovered she liked a comment on Facebook suggesting Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be shot in the head. Greene was not a congresswoman at the time.

Ocasio-Cortez railed against the effort to remove Omar, who is a Muslim, in a fiery floor speech:

…I think one of the things that we should talk about here is also one of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America. And this is an extension of that legacy. Consistency? There is nothing consistent with the Republican Party’s continued attack, except for the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body. I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and you all–and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress. Don’t tell me this is about consistency. Don’t tell me that this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space laser and tropes and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body! This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America! Don’t tell me because I didn’t get a single apology when my life was threatened!

Upon concluding her speech, Ocasio-Cortez slammed onto the lectern what appeared to be a notepad.

Her reference to “Jewish space lasers” refers to comments Greene made about the Rothschilds – a wealthy Jewish banking family – possibly using lasers from space to start wildfires in California.

