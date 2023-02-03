AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech as the Democrat blasted Republicans for offering Greene committee assignments despite a history of highly-controversial remarks.

“Don’t tell me that this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body,” Ocasio Cortez said on Thursday.

She also took to CNN that night to call the vote on Omar “politically self-rewarding” for Republicans and again used Greene as an example of an extremist propped up by her GOP colleagues.

According to Greene, Ocasio Cortez is lying about her.

“@RepAOC I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond. But you go on @CNN and lie about me. When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl?” she tweeted.

Ocasio Cortez responded by informing Greene they’ve had plenty of chances to debate as they sit on the same committee, but the Democrat accused her colleague of rarely ever making appearances.

“Hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week. I don’t blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there,” she tweeted.

Greene oddly claims she knows nothing about the infamous “Jewish space lasers” comments, claiming it was a fake news story.

“There’s people that think that I said a phrase called ‘Jewish space lasers’ – a phrase that I never said,” she said.

It’s not just Republicans that have referenced those comments though. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) cited them in a recent conversation with Charlie Kirk where she distanced herself from Greene and her beliefs.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Greene suggested the Rothschild family could be profiting from California wildfires. She claimed later she was ignorant of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories surrounding the Rothschild family.

